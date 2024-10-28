Longhorns Country

Texas Athletics Weekly Roundup: Volleyball Rivalry Loss, Soccer Concludes Regular Season

Texas soccer finished its conference season, Texas volleyball dropped its first SEC game against Texas A&M at home and Texas football returned to its winning ways.

Isa Almeida

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws over the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half of their game at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws over the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half of their game at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. / Denny Simmons / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

AUSTIN -- Another exciting week for Texas Longhorns Athletics has wrapped up, and while the soccer regular season bids farewell, the basketball season is just around the corner.

With a close win for Texas football, a last win for Texas soccer and a heartbreaking end to volleyball's second round of the Lonestar Showdown, here are the highlights of SEC play.

No. 7 Volleyball

Though Texas volleyball avenged football's loss to Georgia beating the Bulldogs 3-1 the Sunday after the game at DKR, the Longhorns weren't able to keep a winning streak.

Then undefeated in conference play, Texas fought Texas A&M to the last second, but ultimately fell to the Aggies 3-2. The Lonestar Rivalry game had also been the first game of the season, with the Horns winning 3-1 in College Station.

Following the defeat, Texas will enjoy a week long break to prepare for the last stretch of conference games with eight games to go including two face-offs against Oklahoma home and away.

Soccer

Soccer was the first sport to wrap up the conference season, beating Georgia 1-0 in Athens to finish it off. The Longhorns finished their first year in the SEC with a conference record of 6-3-1, grabbing a spot in the SEC tournament, with the first round kicking off on Nov. 3 in a single-game elimination format. All games will be streamed on the SEC Network.

Senior forward Lexi Missimo scored her 56th career goal on Sunday, putting her only four goals away from a 60 goal-60 assist accolade. She holds the Texas record for career goals.

No. 6 Football

Despite the win, it wasn't the weekend football wanted.

Penalties and offensive line struggles still have the Longhorns undisciplined and behind what is expected of a top team in the nation to perform. Nonetheless, Texas left Nashville with a 27-24 loss.

If fans thought that would be enough to get the Horns higher in the AP Poll, they were wrong, as the voters dropped Texas from fifth to sixth place.

Steve Sarkisian has a lot of work to do, and time to do so. Texas is entering a bye week before hosting the Florida Gators at DKR on Nov. 9.

Up Next: Between today and the next weekly roundup, No. 4 Texas women's basketball will host UT-Tyler for an exhibition game on Thursday. Men's basketball will wait a little longer, until Nov. 4, to face Ohio State in Las Vegas. The SEC basketball season doesn't start until early January.

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here.Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI

Other Texas Longhorns News:

MORE: Texas Longhorns DB Michael Taaffe Named SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week

MORE: Five Key Takeaways From Texas Longhorns' Nail-Biting Win vs. Vanderbilt

MORE: 'Definition of Grit!' Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Impressed With Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia

MORE: Texas Longhorns DB Michael Taaffe Dispels Concerning Narrative

MORE: Texas Longhorns Offensive Line Continues to Struggle vs. Vanderbilt

Published
Isa Almeida
ISA ALMEIDA

Isa Almeida is a writer covering the Texas Longhorns for SI/Fan Nation, having joined the team on June 1, 2024. Raised in Southeast Brazil, Isa is now a third-year Journalism student at the University of Texas at Austin. Fluent in both English and Portuguese, Isa brings a diverse background and a wealth of knowledge to her writing. In addition to her work with SI/Fan Nation, Isa also covers the soccer and women's basketball beats for The Daily Texan. Her journalism journey is firmly rooted in her academic pursuits and her passion for sports.

Home/News