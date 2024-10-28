Texas Athletics Weekly Roundup: Volleyball Rivalry Loss, Soccer Concludes Regular Season
AUSTIN -- Another exciting week for Texas Longhorns Athletics has wrapped up, and while the soccer regular season bids farewell, the basketball season is just around the corner.
With a close win for Texas football, a last win for Texas soccer and a heartbreaking end to volleyball's second round of the Lonestar Showdown, here are the highlights of SEC play.
No. 7 Volleyball
Though Texas volleyball avenged football's loss to Georgia beating the Bulldogs 3-1 the Sunday after the game at DKR, the Longhorns weren't able to keep a winning streak.
Then undefeated in conference play, Texas fought Texas A&M to the last second, but ultimately fell to the Aggies 3-2. The Lonestar Rivalry game had also been the first game of the season, with the Horns winning 3-1 in College Station.
Following the defeat, Texas will enjoy a week long break to prepare for the last stretch of conference games with eight games to go including two face-offs against Oklahoma home and away.
Soccer
Soccer was the first sport to wrap up the conference season, beating Georgia 1-0 in Athens to finish it off. The Longhorns finished their first year in the SEC with a conference record of 6-3-1, grabbing a spot in the SEC tournament, with the first round kicking off on Nov. 3 in a single-game elimination format. All games will be streamed on the SEC Network.
Senior forward Lexi Missimo scored her 56th career goal on Sunday, putting her only four goals away from a 60 goal-60 assist accolade. She holds the Texas record for career goals.
No. 6 Football
Despite the win, it wasn't the weekend football wanted.
Penalties and offensive line struggles still have the Longhorns undisciplined and behind what is expected of a top team in the nation to perform. Nonetheless, Texas left Nashville with a 27-24 loss.
If fans thought that would be enough to get the Horns higher in the AP Poll, they were wrong, as the voters dropped Texas from fifth to sixth place.
Steve Sarkisian has a lot of work to do, and time to do so. Texas is entering a bye week before hosting the Florida Gators at DKR on Nov. 9.
Up Next: Between today and the next weekly roundup, No. 4 Texas women's basketball will host UT-Tyler for an exhibition game on Thursday. Men's basketball will wait a little longer, until Nov. 4, to face Ohio State in Las Vegas. The SEC basketball season doesn't start until early January.
