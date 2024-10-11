Texas Basketball Among Three Finalists for 5-Star Forward
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns men's basketball could be closing in on its first commitment of the 2025 recruiting class.
Per On3's Joe Tipton, 2025 five-star forward Shelton Henderson has Texas as one of his three finalists alongside Duke and Louisville. The Bellarie, (Houston) TX. product cut his list down after also considering LSU, Houston and Texas Tech.
Henderson took his official visit to Austin on Sept. 27. He also made OVs to Louisville (Aug. 23), Texas Tech (Sept. 13) and Duke. He had received offers from programs like Texas A&M, SMU, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State and many more.
Standing at 6-6, 220 pounds, Henderson is the No. 1 overall player in Texas and No. 15 nationally, according to 247Sports' player rankings. Per 247's scouting report, Henderson has a "chance to be known for his two-way versatility.
"Henderson is a physical specimen from the wing position who arguably has the best long-term tools in the national class," wrote 247Sports recruiting analyst Brandon Jenkins. "He operates as a playmaking forward who is loaded with intangibles that are off the charts. ... He has a chance to be known for his two-way versatility."
In an exclusive interview with On3, Henderson spoke highly of his relationship with head coach Rodney Terry and assistant coach Brandon Chappell.
“Having a conversation with Coach Terry and just build another relationship with him and coach Brandon has been really really good experience," Henderson told On3. "Just the whole staff having that belief in me coming in there as a freshman and just helping that program out and continue building what they have up there in Austin."
Texas will begin the second full season under Terry on Monday, Nov. 4 against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Las Vegas before taking on Syracuse, N.C. State, UConn and (potentially) Texas Tech in non-conference play.