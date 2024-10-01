Texas Basketball Practice Notes: Injury Update, Takeaways, Scrimmage Details
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns men's basketball held practice at the Moody Center on Tuesday in front of the media as the team gears up for the season opener against Ohio State in Las Vegas on Nov. 4.
Texas head coach Rodney Terry met with reporters afterwards and shared some updates along with his thoughts on the team with tip-off a little over a month away.
Texas Longhorns on SI was in attendance during the 45-minute practice window open to the media. Here's some of the notable takeaways and notes as well as an injury update on two players and details on two upcoming closed scrimmages:
Tre Johnson
The five-star freshman had the ball find his hands a ton during 5-on-5 drills. Showing little hesitation to shoot, he had some misses but effortlessly drained a handful of triples as well during rebound-to-transition drills. Being a few extra feet behind the arc hardly made a difference on some of his shot attempts.
He was also being vocal with teammates off to the side and could already be emering as one of many leaders on the team this season.
"He's a shot-maker, but he's a guy that, over the course of this summer, I think he's gotten better with his decision-making as well, and he'll be able to initiate some offense for us too," Terry said.
Injury Update
Terry provided an injury update on Houston transfer Tramon Mark and freshman forward Nic Codie.
Mark sat off to the side and didn't participate in contact drills. He got shots up after the practice concluded. Codie stood with the team on the sidelines with a knee brace on and was actively communicating and congratulating teammates.
Terry said that Mark's dealing with a minor groin injury and should make a full return within "the next couple of days."
"(Mark) got nicked up early in our workouts to start last week ... but he's coming along right now," Terry said. "Training staff has done a great job working with him. We look to have him back in full tilt here over the next couple of days. Nothing major with him. Nic Codie has made a lot of progress. He's a guy, again, a young player, that has a high ceiling. We're not going to rush him back. He had surgery in February, and we're going to play the long game with him and not the short game. So we have the luxury of kind of doing that right now a little bit, but getting him stronger and just really taking our time with him."
Upcoming Closed Scrimmages
Texas Longhorns on SI confirmed with a Texas Basketball spokesperson that the team will hold closed scrimmages against TCU on Oct. 19 in San Antonio and against Colorado on Oct. 27 at the Moody Center. Both scrimmages are closed off to the public.
The team has not yet announced any details about potentially holding a intrasquad scrimmage in front of fans before the season similar to the one the Longhorns had at Gregory Gymnasium last year.
Starting Five beginning to form?
Terry emphasized that the team has "eight or nine" players capable of starting and that he isn't worried about deciding that right now. However, a notable group of five gave off a starting-lineup type of feel during Tuesday's practice. It's important to note that one open practice doesn't reveal a definitive starting five.
- Julian Larry
- Tre Johnson
- Chendall Weaver
- Jayson Kent
- Kadin Shedrick
Larry initated the offense well and brings tons of experience to the point guard position. Johnson said previously that Larry is one of the toughest defensive matchups for him in practice, so that ability to guard could earn him a role as a starter.
Of course, Mark's return to practice could potentially send Weaver to the bench, where he shined last season. Regardless, these five bring tons of balance to the starting lineup and got a lot of reps together on Tuesday during 5v5 drills.
As for Kent, his ability as a cutter and a 6-8 guy that can stretch the floor a bit makes him an ideal starter for that 4 spot. Shedrick being the starting center is a no-brainer given the team's lack of frontcourt depth entering the season.
Jordan Pope
Pope will almost certainly start games this season but the thought of him coming off the bench alongside Weaver could be a scary sight for opposing teams. He looked comfortable handling the ball and showed some effortless shooting ability both off the dribble and the catch.
If he does come off the bench at times this season, there will be few sixth men more dangerous in the country.
Devon Pryor
Pryor appears set to have an increased role for his sophomore season. He wasn't afraid to take shots during scrimmage drills and looked good on some of his makes. His elite athleticism at the rim was on display as well.
Jamie Vinson
The freshman is every bit of 6-11, 240 pounds but was mostly playing with the scout team during 5v5 drills. The lack of depth in frontcourt could allow him to have a role at times this season, though it's likely he could see most of his action during non-conference play.
Chendall Weaver
Weaver didn't have any major highlights during the media window, but attempted a one-handed put-back dunk on nearly every missed shot he could get his hands on.
The Little Things
Toward the end of the viewing portion, Terry emphasized situational plays, including a set that alllows the team to quick throw the ball past halfcourt and immeditalely call timeout in the event that the Longhorns need to advance posession with only a few seconds on the clock. Terry got on Malik Presley for catching the ball and calling a timeout before crossing halfcourt, which would prevent the inbound pass from taking place near Texas' basket.