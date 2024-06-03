Report: Texas Basketball Contacts Sacramento State Transfer
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns reportedly have sites set on their potential sixth transfer addition of the offseason.
Per reports from The Athletic's Tobias Bass, Texas is one of at least six teams to have contacted Sacramento State transfer forward and Dallas native Duncan Powell.
Powell, who stands at 6-8, 240 pounds, played the first two years of his collegiate career at North Carolina A&T. He's also reportedly been contacted by Kansas, N.C. State, West Virginia, Florida State and Virginia Tech.
He started 23 of 29 games this past season while averaging 12.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists on 49.2 percent shooting. Powell reached double figures in all but eight games last season, which was highlighted by three 20-point performances. He also had five double-doubles and even recorded a triple-double (13 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists) in a 100-45 win over Bethesda in December.
The Longhorns have already added transfer commitments and ensuing signatures from Oregon State's Jordan Pope, Arkansas' Tramon Mark, and Indiana State's Julian Larry and Jayson Kent. Texas' most recent transfer addition was former Vanderbilt wing and San Marcos, Texas native Malik Presley, who committed to the 'Horns in late April.
Texas has some impressive talent at guard and on the wing, as the Longhorns, along with the other transfers, will already feature Chendall Weaver and five-star freshman Tre Johnson in the backcourt. However, coach Rodney Terry and staff have yet to add a true frontcourt presence via the portal this offseason, a void that Powell could potentially fill.
The Longhorns begin the regular season against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Las Vegas for the Hall of Fame Series on Monday, Nov. 4.