Texas Basketball: Tramon Mark Receives Preseason All-SEC Honors
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns men's basketball guard Tramon Mark is being recognized ahead of his first season on the Forty Acres.
The All-SEC Preseason Teams were released Monday. Mark was named to the conference's Third Team, joining Chad Baker-Mazara (Auburn), Alex Condon (Florida), Jaxson Robinson (Kentucky) and Collin Murray-Boyles (South Carolina).
Mark, who transferred from Arkansas after one season with the Razorbacks, averaged a career-high 16.2 points last year. Texas head coach Rodney Terry said on Oct. 1 that Mark was dealing with a minor groin injury. Fortunately, he was back on the court for Texas' NBA Pro Day on Oct. 8.
"(Mark) got nicked up early in our workouts to start last week ... but he's coming along right now," Terry said. "Training staff has done a great job working with him. We look to have him back in full tilt here over the next couple of days. Nothing major with him.
Texas Longhorns on SI asked Mark about his decision to commit to Texas and why it came out of nowhere. He said he wanted to keep things private before the news broke.
“I just wanted to keep it private. I could have listed my top three or something, but I just wanted to keep it private," he said.
Mark also said that new Arkansas head coach John Calipari never reached out to him about potentially returning to Fayetteville for another season. However, the Dickinson, Texas native has found a familiar home in Austin.
"Texas is just a great school in general," Mark said. "I'm back in my home state. My sister graduated from here, so she kind of helped me along with that. I've always been in the city of Austin coming to see her when she attended the school."
Mark and No. 19 Texas will tip-off the regular season in Las Vegas against Ohio State on Monday, Nov. 4.