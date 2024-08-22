Texas CB Malik Muhammad Staying 'Savvy' Ahead of Sophomore Year
AUSTIN -- Malik Muhammad could be in for a breakout year during his sophomore season with the Texas Longhorns.
A five-star recruit in the 2023 class, "Manny" showed tons of promise as a freshman last season and is coming into his own as a leader thanks to his growth both on and off the field. When speaking with the media Tuesday, Muhammad touched on his improved communication skills and his "savvy" connection with veteran defensive back Jahdae Barron.
"We got a great coach, Terry Joseph. Me and Jahdae are like two savvy players. We just know how to play with each other, how to piggyback off each other, how to play with the safeties, how to communicate with the linebackers, and just play together as a whole."
The Longhorns have brought on some veteran transfers to the secondary with the additions of Andrew Mukuba and Jay'Vion Cole. Muhammad is still considered a "young guy" compared to those two but he's becoming a loud voice for freshmen defensive backs like Kobe Black, Santana Wilson and Xavier Filsaime.
"Just being a great teammate, chatting with the whole team, communicating with the whole defense, communicating with the coaches," Muhammad said. " ... Definitely [being more vocal]. Just trying to bring the other guys along, like the younger guys, the freshmen, try to bring them along and show them what I know."
Last season, Muhammad finished with 29 total tackles (19 solo), four pass breakups and one interception, snagging his first-career collegiate pick in the 57-7 blowout win over Texas Tech. He also recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown in the 34-30 loss to Oklahoma on Oct. 7, which was one of five non-offensive touchdowns for the Longhorns last season.
Muhammad and No. 4 Texas will begin the season against Colorado State on Saturday, Aug. 31.