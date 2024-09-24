Texas LB Colin Simmons PFF's Highest-Graded True Freshman in Week 4
Texas Longhorns true freshman edge Colin Simmons understands that there's still plenty of work to be done to assist his team in becoming not only a SEC champion, but a national title contender.
Over the past few weeks, Simmons has studied and graded his own performance after each matchup, turning to social media posts to make his dissatisfaction with his own play known.
But if Simmons logged onto 'X' on Tuesday, he would see that his efforts so far this season hasn't gone unnoticed. PFF College announced him as the highest-graded true freshman edge from Week 4, totaling a score of 80.2.
According to PFF, the evaluation system it uses to grade players takes into consideration every play they make during a game in order to value production over statistical efforts. Although Simmons only recorded two total tackles and one quarterback hurry against ULM on Saturday, one tackle resulted in no gain for the Warhawks and another for a gain of five. Neither play ended in a scoring opportunity for ULM, and his quarterback hurry was one of three in the entire game.
Simmons' development through four games for the Longhorns has been impressive to say the least, especially for someone who was thrown into a high-level of football with only the offseason to adapt. The freshman currently sits tied for first on the team in sacks alongside sophomore linebackers Anthony Hill Jr. and Liona Lefau and is second in tackles for loss. He's tallied 11 tackles, three tackles for a loss of 10 yards, two sacks for a loss of nine yards, and four quarterback hurries, one in each matchup.
"I'm just getting started too, that's the crazy thing," Simmons said. "I'm just now getting started. The more comfortable I get in college football. I just got a lot in me."
While the journey has just begun for Simmons, he's already proven to be a star in the making for the Texas defense, and shows no signs of slowing down as the team heads into conference play this weekend.