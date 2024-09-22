Anthony Hill Jr. Setting Elite Standard for Texas Defense
Texas sophomore linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. has been a problem for every opposing offense he's faced this season.
And his reign of havoc is just beginning.
The second-year athlete had the honor of being one of four team captains against the ULM Warhawks on Saturday, and he proved exactly why he was chosen. Hill was the only player to record at least one solo tackle, sack, tackle for loss, and interception. While Hill's three total tackles for the night weren't the most, he assisted the Longhorns secondary in allowing a mere 111 offensive yards from ULM, with just 10 of those yards registered in the entire second half.
Following the team's 51-3 blowout over the Warhawks, head coach Steve Sarkisian said he's taken notice to how the rest of the defense has followed in Hill's wake and brings a more physical presence to the field under his leadership.
"Anthony has had a really good year for us," Sarkisian said. "The defense, in my opinion, is starting to take on a little bit of his persona to some degree. Anthony is a tough, violent, hard-playing, smart football player. And I think that’s how we play.
"But for a younger player, he’s got leadership qualities about him. That’s the reason tonight he was one of the captains because I just think he’s asserted himself in that role and the guys respond to him."
And he would be correct in that aspect, as the Longhorns have only given up two touchdowns and 22 points across four games played so far this season. Hill currently leads the team in total tackles with 25, having 11 solo and 14 assisted, and is one of three teammates that are tied for most sacks with two each.
Hill has especially been crucial in stopping the run game, according to Sarkisian, but his lone interception during the first quarter against ULM highlighted his ability to analyze various situations and respond accordingly.
"He plays really well against the run. Every time you feel like there’s a screen or something, he’s always one of the guys that’s the first one there," Sarkisian said. "He recognizes those things. He gets his hands on the ball. We see it all the time in practice. But for him to get the interception, and I was thinking to myself, he looked like a pretty good tailback when he was running."
There's no question whether or not Hill will remain a dominant force for the Texas defense as the team enters conference play next weekend. The linebacker continues to actively display his acknowledgement of his role within the program and the productivity that comes with it, something he mentioned earlier in the season after Texas' season-opening shutout against Colorado State.
"I feel like I'm playing faster, because I kind of understand what's going on more, understand concepts, understand run scheme. So I feel like I'm playing faster and moving at a better pace," Hill said.
The Longhorns will have their first SEC matchup against Mississippi State on Saturday and it will stand as another opportunity for Hill to shine against a Bulldogs offense that averages 31 points per game.