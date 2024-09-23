Texas Announces Six Players of the Game vs. ULM
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns had multiple big-time contributors in the 51-3 win over Louisiana- Monroe, but only six can be awarded "Player of the Game" honors for contributions on offense, defense and special teams.
Here are the six players that the team announced as "Players of the Game" on Monday:
LB Anthony Hill Jr. (awarded for defense)
Hill Jr. had a sack, three total tackles and his first-career interception, which would have been returned for a touchdown if not for a block in the back penalty on the play.
"The defense, in my opinion, is starting to take on a little bit of his persona," Sarkisian said of Hill Jr. "To some degree. Ant is a tough, violent, hard playing, smart football player, and I think that's how we play, you know, and that has permeated amongst the defense."
RB Jaydon Blue (awarded for offense)
Blue was the highlight of the win over ULM in his return from a one-game absence. He finished with 25 carries for a career-high 124 yards and three touchdowns. He also snagged a three-yard receiving touchdown in the first quarter.
OT Kelvin Banks Jr. (awarded for offense)
Banks Jr. helped lead an offensive line that paved the way for Jaydon Blue's 124-yard, three-touchdown performance.
DE Ethan Burke (awarded for special teams)
A week after returning a interception 30 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against UTSA, Burke blocked a field goal on the final play of the first half that kept ULM at three points.
LB Liona Lefau (awarded for defense)
Lefau led the team with seven total tackles, one sack and two tackle for loss, one of which resulted in a safety late in the third quarter.
DT Alfred Collins (awarded for special teams)
Collins finished Saturday's game with three total tackles and one tackle for loss.