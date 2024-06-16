Texas Football Lands Official Visit With SMU Commit - Report
The Texas Longhorns are in the middle of official visit season and are now set to welcome another interesting name to the Forty Acres this week.
Per reports from 247Sports’ Jordan Scruggs, Texas has secured an official visit with SMU commit Nathan Tilmon, as the three-star safety will be staying in Austin from June 18-20 despite being committed to the Mustangs since February.
"Mansfield Timberview three-star safety and SMU commit Nathan Tilmon has locked in an official visit to Texas for June 18-20, sources tell Horns247,” Scruggs tweeted Thursday.
Tilmon, a 6-0, 185-pound product of Mansfield Timberview in Arlington, Texas, was offered by the Longhorns on June 1. He officially visited SMU on May 17 but also recently wrapped up an OV with Utah on the weekend of June 8. He’s also received offers from programs like Arkansas, Baylor, UNLV, Kansas State, TCU, and Texas Tech among others.
Tilmon’s older brother, Terrell, was a three-star EDGE rusher in the class of 2021. He originally committed to Oregon and played one season with the Ducks in 2021 before transferring to Texas Tech. Last season with the Red Raiders, he posted five total tackles and had one sack.
Considering Tech offered him, Nathan could have the opportunity to join Terrell in Lubbock, but there haven’t been any reports of a potential OV with the Red Raiders as of now. Instead, the Longhorns will look to lure Tilmon to the SEC.
Over the past two seasons combined, Tilmon has posted 78 total tackles, three tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, one fumble recovery, and one interception.