Texas Lands Commitment From 4-Star LB Jonathan Cunningham
The Texas Longhorns have lost out on a handful of key targets over the last few weeks.
However, that was not the case on Friday, with the Horns landing a commitment from four-star North Crowley (Fort Worth, TX) linebacker Jonathan Cunningham.
Cunningham chose the Longhorns over Utah and TCU, among others, and made his decision coming off of four official visit trips, including one to Austin on June 14th. Cunningham also visited Kansas on June 21, Utah on June 7 and TCU on May 3.
Cunningham was primarily recruited by Texas linebackers coach Johnny Nansen, who joined the program this off-season to replace new Nevada head coach Jeff Choate.
Rated as a four-star recruit, Cunningham ranks as the No. 56 player in the state and No. 24 linebacker in the 2025 class, per Rivals.com.
Cunningham also ranks as a three-star recruit and the No. No. 422 overall prospect, No. 44 linebacker, and the No. 63 prospect in Texas per the On3 Industry Ranking.
Last season with North Crowley, Cunningham finished with 38 tackles, nine tackles for loss, one sack and six QB hurries while helping his team to a 14-1 record and 6A State semifinals run.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Cunningham now becomes the 14th commitment of the 2025 class for the Horns, as well as the second linebacker, joining four-star Elijah Barnes. He is also the third commitment this month for the Longhorns, with four-star edge rusher Smith Orogbo committing on July 1, and four-star cornerback Kade Phillips committing on July 6.