Texas Longhorns 4-Star Commit Flips Back to Florida Gators
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns beat the Texas A&M Aggies Saturday night in College Station but lost out on the recruiting trail Sunday.
Texas four-star 2025 defensive line commit Joseph Mbatchou, who committed to Texas eight days ago on Nov. 23 after decommitting from Florida, has now backpedaled and re-committed to the Gators. On3's Hayes Fawcett was the first to report.
Mbatchou had decommitted from Florida on Oct. 21 after originally committing to the Gators on July 31. He told On3 recruiting insider Chad Simmons that the Longhorns had his "best interest in mind" but it's clear things have changed.
“Florida was right there, but with Texas, it is mainly the people that make it special,”Mbatchou told Simmons. “I believe fully in coach Sark (Steve Sarkisian), coach Kenny Baker and all those people. I believe they have my best interest in mind.”
A Grayson High School product (Loganville, GA), Mbatchou also received offers from programs like South Carolina, Auburn, USC, Georgia, Auburn, LSU, Tennessee and many more. He made an unofficial visit to Texas on Sept. 14 and official visits set with Auburn (Nov. 2) and Florida (Nov. 16).
It's not often you see a commit flip back to the program he originally chose, especially after already committing to a different team. It makes you wonder what the point of committing is in the first place. In this case, it's clear something changed behind the scenes that caused Mbatchou to decommit from Texas so quickly.
Texas will face Georgia in the SEC Championship in Atlanta on Saturday.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Colin Simmons Sends Message to Texas A&M Aggies' OL After Texas Longhorns Win
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Michael Taaffe Makes Emotional Statement About Jake Ehlinger
MORE: Texas Longhorns Hold Off Aggies, Punch Ticket to SEC Championship
MORE: Texas Longhorns WR Gets Body-Slammed by Texas A&M Defender
MORE: Arch Manning Scores Opening Touchdown vs. Texas A&M Aggies