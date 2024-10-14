Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr. Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week
The Texas Longhorns' defense was nothing short of brilliant in Saturday's 34-3 win over the Oklahoma Sooners, allowing just 236 total yards and no points after the first quarter.
The unit as a whole deserves credit for a great performance, but out of everyone, sophomore linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. was easily the star of the show. Hill, a Denton, Texas native, finished the game with 11 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks, leading the team in all three categories.
After that performance, it's no surprise that Hill Jr. earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors for the first time this season.
Hill was also the leading man for the Longhorns' postgame festivites. Just after the clock hit zero, Hill and edge rusher Barryn Sorrell planted a Texas flag through an old Baker Mayfield Oklahoma jersey. He also called out Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman - who previously made t-shirts featuring the words "Oklahoma only fears God, Texas fears Oklahoma - by posting "Texas fears nobody."
“I just feel like it was the right thing for me to do," Hill said postgame. "I've seen all the stuff they posted last year, so I feel like it was right for me. It's just to get a little touch of something on them, so I just had to get me a little something to just to make the team and make us feel good.”
Hill Jr. won co-Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year last season after posting 67 total tackles, eight tackles for loss and five sacks, and he's picking up right where he left off. Halfway through the season, he leads the Longhorns with 42 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. With the way he's playing, he's headed for an All-SEC selection and likely more.
Hill Jr. and the Longhorns will look to remain undefeated when they host the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night.