Texas Longhorns Secure 'Culture' Win: 'These Weeks Are Not Easy'
At first glance, the Texas Longhorns' 27-24 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday doesn't seem too impressive, and it certainly wasn't pretty. However, context can change a lot.
First, this Vanderbilt team isn't like those of the past. The Commodores are now 5-3 (2-2 in SEC play) and are more than capable of upsetting top teams. Alabama learned that the hard way when it left Nashville with a 40-35 loss as the No. 1 team in the country on Oct. 5.
Second, the Longhorns just played arguably their biggest game of the regular season last week against Georgia. They lost that game 30-15 at home, and considering the amount of preparation they put up for that game, the Vanderbilt matchup could've easily been a trap game.
Third, and this is admittedly the Longhorns' fault, but they overcame some major hurdles in the game itself. Two tipped interceptions and 10 penalties were just the most noteworthy mistakes that they'd like to clean up.
All that said, the Longhorns overcame this adversity and managed to pull out an SEC road win. Through that lens, the win becomes much more impressive.
"These weeks are not easy," head coach Steve Sarkisian said postgame. "When you get so emotionally invested into a game like we were last week, and then you don’t play your best, it’s tough. It’s tough on coaches, it’s tough on a team to rebound, and I think how many times we’ve seen a team lose a game like that, and then they get beat again the next week, because they’re still they’re still going through it.
"And I thought this game tonight was a culture, was a toughness win for us. I’m really proud of our players and their preparation. I was proud of the way they handled the adversity tonight. We knew it was going to take 60 minutes against this style of team. And you know, it’s always good to get up to get a road win."
Now, the Longhorns enter a bye week with a chance to rest up. They then have three games against unranked opponents before traveling to face Texas A&M in the return of the Lone Star Showdown. They know they'll face more adversity along the way, and they're ready for the challenges ahead.
"I know that the next four games are all going to be very challenging, and they’re all good football teams that we’re going to have to take on one at a time," Sarkisian said. "But the beauty of that is I think we know how to do that, and we understand that the metal intensity, the focus that are needed one week at a time, I think we know how to do it, and because that’s what it’s going to take."
