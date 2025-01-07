Texas Longhorns Are No Match If 'Team A' Shows Up? Urban Meyer Makes CFP Prediction
For the first time this College Football Playoff the Texas Longhorns find themselves as betting underdogs. Since their matchup was set in the Cotton Bowl with Ohio State, the Longhorns opened as six-point underdogs in the betting lines.
Which Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian took note of during a recent press conference, where he challenged fans to show up in Dallas. However, the betting lines may not be the only bulletin board material Sarkisian can use to his advantage.
As of now, former Buckeyes head coach and now-turned Fox Sports analyst Urban Meyer has gone on record about who he believes will win the national championship in a few weeks.
"If Team-A shows up, this will be a wrap. Ohio State will lift the gold trophy," Meyer said. "If the best roster in the country plays like the best roster in the country, they'll be national champions in a few weeks."
These comments came during a recent edition of Meyer's "Triple Option Podcast" where he said the national championship will be a "wrap." Although it is under the one condition that the A-team shows up.
And judging by the way the Buckeyes have played since losing their regular season finale to Michigan, it is hard to see a scenario where they don't give their best efforts on Friday. And while Meyer may be right, as the Buckeyes have not only just won their first two playoff games, but they've dominated them.
He is seemingly overlooking the possibility that Texas shows up with their A-game. Which to this point, it can be argued that we have yet to see the best of Texas.
The Longhorns have seemed close to reaching that final gear toward unlocking their best. Especially in the first half versus Arizona State. They jumped out to a quick 17-3 lead. However, a scoreless third quarter led to the Sun Devils capturing the momentum in the fourth as they forced overtime.
That third-quarter drag has seen the Longhorns go six straight games without scoring a touchdown in the third, a drought they'll likely have to break to beat the Buckeyes.
If Ohio State has the best roster of the remaining four teams in the playoff, then the Longhorns are certainly right behind them. That notion holds true with the 247Sports team talent composite for this season, where the Buckeyes ranked No. 3 and Texas was right behind them at No. 4.
Which makes this matchup all the more intriguing. As it seems likely the winner of the Cotton Bowl will go on to become the favorites in the national championship game.
Kickoff inside AT&T Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday, January 10.
