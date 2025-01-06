Cotton Bowl Releases Statement On Severe Weather Threats During CFP
The Cotton Bowl matchup has been set and it's a good one. In the highly-anticipated game with a trip to the national championship on the line, the Texas Longhorns are set for a showdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Both teams are more than capable of winning a championship.
On Friday night, fans will see which historic program is the better team this year. While Ohio State is getting a lot of predictions to pull out the win, Texas feels very good about its chances.
However, there is a chance that severe weather could have a major impact on the game.
North Texas is expected to see freezing temperatures and potential snow ahead of kickoff. Due to the threat of poor weather, the Cotton Bowl has released a statement about the situation.
“We are routinely monitoring weather reports and we are in close contact with AT&T Stadium and local officials,” the statement said. “We always have plans for inclement weather. Should conditions warrant it, we will communicate to everyone attending and connected with this year’s Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.”
Looking at the expected weather conditions on Friday, the high temperature is currently projected to be 38 degrees. There is a low of 30 degrees in the forecast.
As for the chances of potential snow, they are placed at 75% right now.
Those conditions could have a huge impact on the game. If the weather continues as predicted and there is snow and cold weather, running the football will become much more important.
Only time will tell, but right now it sure looks like Mother Nature could have an impact on the Cotton Bowl.
Seeing a snow game in North Texas would be a very surprising situation. However, it's a reality that both teams are preparing for and would add yet another storyline heading into the matchup between two powerhouse football teams.
