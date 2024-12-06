Texas Basketball Hosting Younger Brother of Longhorns Football Player
The Texas Longhorns could be looking to build some official family ties between the football and men's basketball programs.
Per reports from Brandon Jenkins of 247Sports, Texas will be hosting four-star 2026 small forward Austin Goosby for a visit during Sunday's home matchup against the UConn Huskies. Goosby, a product of Melissa (Texas), is the younger brother of Texas offensive lineman, Trevor Goosby, who recently stepped in admirably for the injured Kelvin Banks Jr. in the Longhorns' 17-7 win over Texas A&M.
Austin Goosby has received offers from programs like Texas A&M, Kentucky, Kansas, Oklahoma, Kansas State, SMU and many more. 247Sports has him ranked as the No. 48 player in the class and the No. 5 overall player in the state of Texas.
The Longhorns recently signed four-star forward John Clark in the 2025 class but have yet to secure a commitment for 2026.
As for Trevor, he's become a fan favorite in less than a week's time and has received major praise as a result.
"I was really proud of him," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said during Sunday's SEC teleconference. "His first time playing in real football in obviously a very difficult environment. Played over 70 snaps in that game, I think 71 snaps. Really had one procedural penalty, and no other penalties beyond that. I thought he showed great poise and composure. The moment didn't seem too big for him. I thought he played a physical brand of football. I think it's definitely something that he can build upon for his future."
