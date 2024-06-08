Texas Basketball Contacts St. John's Transfer Forward
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have welcomed a handful of their new additions to campus this week as coach Rodney Terry and staff get ready for the program's first season in the SEC.
Terry's roster is nearly complete, but the team reportedly has eyes on another potential newcomer.
Per reports Wednesday from college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Texas has contacted St. John's transfer forward Glenn Taylor Jr., who appeared in 33 games and made 21 starts for coach Rick Pitino last season.
Taylor Jr. has also reportedly been contacted by teams like Texas Tech, BYU, Auburn, Utah, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Green Bay and many more.
A Las Vegas native, Taylor Jr. began his college career at Oregon State, where he played for two seasons. He averaged a career-best in points (11.6), rebounds (3.7) and assists (2.2) for the Beavers during the 2022-23 season, but his scoring numbers dropped significantly with the Red Storm this past year.
Last season, he posted a career-low 4.4 points per game, scoring in double figures just three times. He scored a season-high 17 points and hit five triples in an 82-59 win over Butler on Feb. 28.
This offseason, the Longhorns have added transfer commitments and ensuing signatures from Oregon State's Jordan Pope, Arkansas' Tramon Mark, Indiana State's Julian Larry and Jayson Kent, and Vanderbilt's Malik Presley. Texas' most recent roster addition came Monday when former Vanderbilt signee and 2024 prospect Jaime Vinson committed to the Longhorns before quickly signing and arriving on campus this week.
The Longhorns begin the regular season against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Las Vegas for the Hall of Fame Series on Monday, Nov. 4. If Texas can land Taylor Jr., he would be making his Longhorns debut in hometown.