Former Texas RB Bijan Robinson Reflects on Time With 'Older Brother' Steve Sarkisian
AUSTIN -- During a recent podcast appearance with Bussin' with the Boys, former Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson looked back on his time with coach Steve Sarkisian.
Robinson is now heading into his second year with the Atlanta Falcons, where Sarkisian served as the offensive coordinator during the 2017 and '18 seasons.
“Man, it was so much fun. Like just having him as not necessarily a father figure but like an older brother to come and actually coach me and take me in,” Robinson said. “What was cool, was like me and Sark; I was with him for the raise of what he has now. Those struggles that we went through… and now seeing him be respected around the whole college football around, everybody that knows football, it’s pretty sick.
“Definitely a dude I respect a lot, especially for helping make me who I am today.”
As a rookie, Robinson showed off the versatility that Texas fans were accustomed to seeing during his three years with the Longhorns. He finished his first NFL season with 214 carries for 976 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He added 58 catches for 487 yards and four more scores.
Robinson has been battling an ankle injury this offseason, but told reporters that he feels "great" as he returned to practice earlier than expected last week.
“I feel great,” Robinson said. “I know that I had to continue to rehab it and just get comfortable being back to myself. But it’s good. It’s good to be back on the field with the guys.”
Robinson and the Falcons will kickoff their regular season on Sunday, Sept. 8 at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers. This will come one day after Sarkisian and the Longhorns will visit the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor for a highly-anticipated non-conference battle on Saturday, Sept. 8.