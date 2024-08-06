Former Texas Safety Caden Sterns Finds New NFL Home
Jonathon Brooks and Ja’Tavion Sanders will soon be joined by another former Texas Longhorns star in Carolina.
The Panthers announced Tuesday that they’ve claimed former Denver Broncos safety Caden Sterns off of waivers, as Carolina used its top spot on the waiver wire order to add the Cibolo, Texas native.
Carolina waived guard J.D. DiRenzo in a corresponding move.
Sterns, 24, was originally a fifth-round pick by Denver in 2021 after three productive seasons in Austin. However, he played in just one game last season due to a torn patellar tendon.
In 20 career games for the Broncos, Sterns posted 49 total tackles, two sacks, nine passes defended and four interceptions. During the 2022 season, he picked off NFL veteran Matt Ryan twice in Denver's 12-9 overtime win against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football. He also intercepted Dak Prescott in the Broncos' 30-16 upset win over the Dallas Cowboys in 2021.
At Texas, Sterns showed his ability to be a big-time playmaker right off the bat. As a freshman in 2018, he was the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year and was named a First-Team All-Big 12 selection after finishing the season with 62 total tackles, a team-high four interceptions, one sack and one blocked field goal.
Sterns finished his college career with 173 total tackles, two sacks, eight passes defended and five interceptions.
Though he barely missed being teammates with Brooks and Sanders in Austin, the Texas trio now gets a chance to link up in Carolina as the NFL’s regular season draws closer.