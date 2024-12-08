Texas Longhorns WR DeAndre Moore Jr. Scores 41-Yard TD vs. Georgia Bulldogs
ATLANTA -- It took until the fourth quarter, but the Texas Longhorns finally found the end zone in the SEC Championship against the Georgia Bulldogs.
Trailing 13-6 with 14:02 to play, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers found receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. open in the middle of the field. He burst through the defense and ran to the end zone from 41 yards out.
The play gave him six catches for 91 yards.
Take a look at the touchdown:
Moore Jr.'s rise this year has been impressive when considering that he failed to register a catch last season. Headed into the SEC Championship, he had 22 catches for 273 yards and five touchdowns. His best performance of the regular season came against Mississippi State when he finished with four catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns.
He's received extensive praise from Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for showing the ability to wait his turn and be patient until his number is called.
"I thought DeAndre did something that was very mature last season," Sarkisian said earlier in the season. "I think he realized, okay, I'm not a front-line guy, and how do I learn from the guys that do it the right way? He literally watched Jordan Whittington every day, and has tried to emulate Jordan every day. We all know how I feel, and everybody in our organization feels about J-Whitt and the leadership he provided, and his willingness to do the dirty work. It wasn't about the stats ever for him and DeAndre came into this season in spring ball, in summer, in training camp, with that same mentality."
