Texas Longhorns Dominate Latest NFL Mock Draft
The Texas Longhorns have been an NFL factory for a very long time now, having multiple drafted players most years even when the team itself isn't great. April's draft was a particularly impressive one, as the Longhorns had 11 players selected, second-most of any school behind Michigan.
Remarkably, the 2025 NFL Draft could end up being even better for Texas. This Longhorns team is probably the best in 15 years, and there's no shortage of NFL talent on both sides of the ball.
Case in point, CBS Sports has a whopping four Longhorns going in the first round alone, which would be a program record. Predictably, the first player off the board is star quarterback Quinn Ewers, who goes No. 7 overall to the New York Giants.
"Even with Daniel Jones' mini-resurgence the past few weeks, the Giants still need to set their sights higher at the position," CBS Sports' Mike Renner wrote. "Ewers has shown high-end play on the field the past two seasons when healthy. The "when healthy" part is the key there as he's now missed time in three straight seasons. That may scare some off, but with Ewers' tools the risk is worth the reward at this point."
Ewers has indeed dealt with injuries throughout his time in Austin, most recently missing two games this season. He has been rock-solid when on the field, though, and it's not too farfetched to say he's the most pro-ready quarterback in this class.
In this mock, Ewers is the third quarterback off the board behind Miami's Cam Ward (No. 2 overall to the Carolina Panthers) and Colorado's Shedeur Saunders (No. 4 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders.
The three other Longhorns in this mock are offensive linemen Kelvin Banks at No. 10 overall to the Miami Dolphins, wide receiver Isaiah Bond at No. 20 overall to the Washington Commanders and offensive lineman Cameron Williams at No. 25 overall to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Banks and Williams have anchored a very strong offensive line, which has allowed just six sacks and excelled in run-blocking this season. Meanwhile, Bond, a transfer from Alabama, is the Longhorns' leading receiver with 21 receptions for 364 yards and three touchdowns.
Producing NFL talent is almost always a sign of a thriving program, and in that regard, the Longhorns are in a better place than they've been in a very long time.