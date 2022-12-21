Arch Manning, a top 10 recruit in the 2023 class, officially signed his letter of his intent with Texas on Wednesday. The school made the official announcement on Twitter with a graphic and the words, “Welcome Home, Arch Manning.”

Manning, whose uncles are former NFL quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning, is a senior at Isidore Newman in New Orleans and is one of the most highly touted signal-callers to be recruited in recent years.

He first announced he was committed to the Longhorns in June—it was the first and only tweet on his Twitter account that was created that February.

LSU, Georgia, Alabama, Clemson and Virginia were among the programs Manning considered before ultimately choosing the Longhorns. The decision makes him the only person in his family, including his grandfather Archie, to not commit to a school in the SEC—that is until Texas and Oklahoma leave the Big 12 and join the conference.

His father, Cooper, and his grandfather, Archie, both went to Ole Miss along with Eli. Peyton attended Tennessee.