Coveted EDGE Tausili Akana Commits to Longhorns

The Longhorns got a big surprise on Early Signing Day, earning a commitment from 4-star EDGE Tausii Akana

AUSTIN - For the second year in a row, the Texas Longhorns have gotten a big surprise on Early Signing Day. Last year it was in the secondary, flipping Terrance Brooks from Ohio State.

The season, the surprise occurred along the defensive line, and more specifically at the edge spot, securing the commitment of 4-star defensive end and pass rusher Tausii Akana of Sky Ridge (Lehi, UT).

Akana picked the Longhorns over hot pursuit from Oklahoma, Louisville, Utah, LSU, Texas A&M and more, with the Sooners seemingly emerging as a late favorite before his decision. 

Akana also held offers from Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, TCU, Tennessee, USC, and many more. 

He finished his senior campaign with 63 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, and 19 quarterback hurries.

Akana will now join a defensive line room that is set to include fellow elite recruits such as Sydir Mitchell, Billy Walton, Derion Gullette, and Colton Vasek. 

