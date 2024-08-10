Steve Sarkisian Talks DeVonta Smith Comparison Amid Tre Wisner’s New Role
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns running back Tre Wisner delivered some big-time hits as a gunner on special team as a freshman last season and received love from fans in the process. As the fifth or sixth running back on the depth chart and limited playing time on offense, it was a role he had to excel at for the greater good of the team.
He now finds himself in a much different position as the backup running back headed into the 2024 campaign following the season-ending injury to CJ Baxter, but coach Steve Sarkisian isn't ruling out the possibility that Wisner will maintain a key role on special teams.
When speaking to the media Thursday, Sarkisian reflected on his time as the offensive coordinator at Alabama in 2020 when DeVonta Smith won the Heisman Trophy. Even as a star receiver, Smith didn't shy away from being a play-maker on special teams that season, so it's hard to say that Wisner can't do the same while also being the RB2 behind Jaydon Blue.
“I don’t know about that,” Sarkisian said when asked if Wisner will no longer have a role on special teams. “I remember in 2020 when DeVonta Smith won the Heisman Trophy, he was a gunner for us on that team and he became the punt returner when Jaylen Waddle got hurt. Guys love the opportunity to play on special teams for us. We take a lot of pride in that. … That’s where your depth has got to kick in. … Coach (Jeff) Banks does a great job. He’s the best in the country at getting those guys ready to play.”
During that Heisman-winning season, Smith gashed opposing defenses to the tune of 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns, but he also returned six kickoffs for 52 yards and 11 punts for 237 yards and a touchdown.
Wisner obviously isn't the player that Smith is quite yet, but it's possible that Sarkisian will draw on the inspiration that the current Philadelphia Eagles star gave him at Alabama and use that toward continued special teams reps for his new backup running back.