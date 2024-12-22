Texas Longhorns' Gunnar Helm Calls Out Doubters After Breaking Program Record
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns tight end Gunnar Helm has officially cemented himself as one of the best at his position in the program's history.
In Saturday's 38-24 win over the Clemson Tigers in the first round of the College Football Playoff, Helm set the single-season program record for catches by a tight end, passing the mark of 54 catches that Ja'Tavion Sanders set in 2022.
Helm finished the game with six catches for a team-high 77 yards and a touchdown. He's also now just six yards shy of passing Sanders' single-season program record of 682 yards by a tight end set last season.
When speaking to the media after the game, he called out those that doubted him entering the season.
"First of all, I think somebody predicted me to have nine receptions this year," Helm said. "Super cool feeling. Super blessed. But obviously I wouldn't be in this position without the O-line protecting Quinn (Ewers). Obviously without Quinn allowing me to make a great play. I think that our line of communication is constant, and we trust each other out there, and glad I made the play."
Helm's touchdown came on a 19-yard pass down the middle of the field, as Ewers placed the ball at the perfect spot near the back of the end zone. The score came with 28 seconds left in the first half and gave Texas a 28-10 lead at halftime.
"Me and Gunnar just have a great connection on and off the field, which I think the off the field helps the on the field," Ewers said. "We've just got a great connection, and just always is open it seems like, so it makes my job a whole lot easier for sure."
No. 5 Texas will take on No. 4 Arizona State in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on New Year's Day.
