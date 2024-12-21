Texas Longhorns Lead Clemson Tigers at Halftime of College Football Playoff
AUSTIN -- The No. 5 Texas Longhorns led the No. 12 Clemson Tigers 28-10 headed into halftime of Saturday's first-round College Football Playoff game in Austin.
In the first half, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers went 11 of 14 passing for 141 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Running back Quintrevion Wisner finished the first half with 10 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown while Jaydon Blue had seven carries for 56 yards and a score.
Texas tight end Gunnar Helm had three catches for 38 yards and a touchdown in the first half.
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik finished the half 12 of 19 passing for 117 yards, one touchdown and one pick.
The Tigers made it clear from the opening kick that they were unfazed by the moment, Klubnik in particulary. In front of his hometown crowd, he led a 12-play, 75-yard opening drive that ended with a 22-yard catch-and-run touchdown by receiver Antonio Williams. Clemson took a 7-0 lead.
Looking to respond, Ewers completed his first three passes for 32 yards before getting sacked for a 10-yard loss after Texas had gotten to the Clemson 38-yard line.
Two plays after Ewers was sacked, the Longhorns were faced with 3rd and 10. Instead of pass, Sarkisian ran Wisner to the right and he picked up 22 yards for the first down. The Clemson defense held strong though and forced a 4th-and-1 at its own seven-yard line, but Texas stayed true to the running game. Jerrick Gibson converted on fourth-and-short before Wisner pushed his way in for a three-yard score on the next play.
On Clemson's second drive, Klubnik was sacked on first down by Barryn Sorrell. The Tigers got to 4th and 1 from their own 34 but elected to punt.
Texas capitlized on the quick three-and-out. Using six straight running plays, the Longhorns easily made their way to the end zone on their second drive, highlighted by the 38-yard touchdown for Blue. Texas took a 14-7 lead after falling behind early.
The Tigers seemed like they had a quick response of their own. Receiver Adam Randall broke free for a 41-yard rush on the first play of the drive before picking up four more a play later. However, the drive stalled after Texas edge rusher Ethan Burke sacked Klubnik, his former high school teammate at Westlake, which knocked Clemson out of field-goal range. The Tigers punted.
Texas didn't slow down. Ewers connected with Matthew Golden for a tough 43-yard catch, setting Wisner up for a 16-yard touchdown run, his second of the half. The Longhorns had scored 21 unanswered after falling behind 7-0 early.
The Longhorns then secured an interception after Colin Simmons picked off the tipped pass, but Texas turned it over on downs a few plays later in the red zone. The Tigers punted again, but quickly picked off Ewers after a tipped pass. Momentum had flipped for Clemson, but the Tigers only managed a field goal off the takeaway.
Texas' offense scored again right before the half, as Ewers found Gunnar Helm for a 19-yard touchdown.
The Longhorns will receive the second-half kickoff.
