REPORT: Texas Longhorns Hire Georgia Tech Staffer Errin Joe as Director of Scouting
The Texas football staff has taken some damage this offseason following the departures of safeties coach Blake Gideon and running backs coach Tashard Choice.
Gideon has since been replaced by Rutgers cornerback coach Mark Orphey, announced on Wednesday, and Texas has now sealed the deal with another addition to the staff.
Head coach Steve Sarkisian and the program will welcome Errin Joe as the new director of scouting, per CBSSports and 247Sports reports.
Joe spent the past two years as the general manager at his alma mater Georgia Tech after previously working as an assistant director of player personnel at Alabama under former head coach Nick Saban in 2022. His most recent stint with the Yellow Jackets was his second, as he first joined the staff in 2018 as a graduate assistant who worked with the offensive line and moved to associate director of player personnel in 2021.
He played as an offensive lineman for Tech and was a starter in his final two seasons from 2014-2015.
Joe's name being in the conversation for joining Texas' staff doesn't come as so much of a surprise, as On3 named him a "rising star personnel and recruiting staffer you need to know" back in 2022. On that list included current Texas general manager Brandon Harris, Texas director of player personnel John Michael Jones, and Texas director of recruiting Taylor Searels.
The Longhorns have quickly become one of the top programs in the nation in recruiting, seeing as they accumulated the No. 1 class of 2025 and have already signed three highly-touted prospects for the class of 2026. Joe looks to be a promising pickup to help Texas continue this success and build a foundation of talent.
