Major Texas Longhorns Target and No. 1 2027 Wide Receiver Reclassifies to 2026 Class
DeSoto wide receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster had over 25 college offers before playing his first varsity game. Now, as a sophomore, Feaster has tallied more than 50 from schools like Ohio State, Oregon, LSU, and Texas.
He received his first offer from TCU as an eighth grader and is now closer than ever to making his commitment. Originally a member of the class of 2027, Feaster reclassified to the class of 2026 and will start his senior season in the fall.
Feaster has not yet announced his visiting schedule, but with the reclassification, the official list should be coming out soon. In-state schools like Texas and Texas A&M, as well as SEC powerhouses like Alabama, LSU, and Georgia, are expected to host the five-star recruit soon.
He announced his reclassification via social media earlier today:
"Ever since I was five years old, it was my dream to be the best player in the country," Feaster said. "I know there's no time to waste. I'm ready to go get it now. This year I'm giving all my favorite coaches a special Valentine's gift. I'll be graduating next year in the class of 2026. The time is now."
Texas has already had three commitments from the class of 2026, with the highest-ranked recruit being five-star quarterback Dia Bell, who committed to Texas last year. The Longhorns are one of Feaster's top-12 schools alongside LSU, Alabama, Oregon, Ohio State, Texas A&M, USC, Colorado, Oklahoma, and SMU.
And Feaster is certainly at the top of their board. Fortunately for the Horns, he seems to feel the same way.
“Definitely the offense," Feaster told On3 about the Horns. "They love to pass the ball. And I love the coaching at Texas. Sark made that program have a big jump for sure. He’s a great coach and makes a team just like that. He’s a great recruiter and a great coach.”
Feaster would be a solid addition to a wide receiver room that's recently seen the likes of Xavier Worthy and Matthew Golden. Feaster could be set to pair up with Ryan Wingo, who will be an experienced third-year welcoming a star freshman.
