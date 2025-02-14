Expert Expects 'Pretty Big' Combine from Texas Longhorns Quarterback Quinn Ewers
As now former Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers continues his preparation for the NFL Draft. There are still a lot of questions about his draft stock following his decision to forego the final year of his eligibility after a three-year career on the Forty Acres.
After going into this past season being viewed as one of the best quarterbacks available in this draft class. Some analysts even went as far as to say that Ewers was their top signal-caller. It doesn't seem the Longhorns quarterback is not even among the top three quarterbacks available now.
Yet, even with his draft stock seemingly unclear at the moment. ESPN's Matt Miller revealed that he is still buying proverbial stock in Ewers ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine.
“I know he did not have the best year this past season,” Miller said during an appearance on ESPN’s NFL Live. “The oblique tear, the ankle injury. But he took Texas back. ... He’s still 21 years old because he reclassified, skipped his senior year of high school. I’m expecting a pretty big Combine workout from Quinn Ewers.
“His camp has told me he’s put on 10-15 pounds of ‘good weight.’ If you remember, he lost some weight between his freshman and sophomore seasons at Texas to be a little more agile. I think he’s going to put on a show at the Combine, and we know he’s going to interview well. So he could be another one of those names that as teams have these needs at quarterback, Quinn Ewers is the guy that could be going up.”
In each of his three seasons in Austin, Ewers missed time due to injuries. Just this past season, it was an oblique injury that cost him two games of his final season in Austin. Combine the injuries with the inconsistent play and there are potential causes for concern with Ewers.
However, it still can't be ignored that he was productive throughout his career at Texas. As Miller notes he is the quarterback who got Texas back into national title contention.
Ewers capped off his career in Austin, throwing for 3,472 yards and 31 touchdowns with 12 interceptions as he completed 65.8 percent of his passes in his junior season. He finished with 9,128 yards and 68 touchdowns with 24 interceptions over the course of his 36-game college career
As things stand, ESPN's Mel Kiper views Ewers as the No. 7 quarterback available in the draft. He is behind the likes of Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Will Howard, Jalen Milroe, and Kyle McCord.
He will look to rise up draft boards with a standout performance in the Scouting Combine. The NFL's four-day Combine will run from February 27 through March 2.
