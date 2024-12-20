Texas Longhorns WR Isaiah Bond 'Faces Long Odds' to Play vs. Clemson Tigers
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns could be without one of their top receivers for Saturday's first-round College Football Playoff game against the Clemson Tigers.
Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, Texas receiver Isaiah Bond "faces long odds" to play Saturday as he continues to deal with the ankle injury that forced him into a walking boot after the SEC Championship vs. Georgia. He originally hurt his ankle against the Oklahoma Sooners on Oct. 12 and eventually missed the win over Vanderbilt.
The report from Thamel is different that what Texas head coacg Steve Sarkisian said Thursday when speaking to the media. Sarkisian said that both Bond and offensive tackle Kelvin Banks were trending up after dealing with injuries. Bond watched from the side during Monday's practice.
"Both (Banks and Bond are) improving, which is great for us," Sarkisian said. "They're both showing great progress."
He added that having Bond on the field brings a different element to the offense.
"We're obviously much more dynamic when he's on the field," Sarkisian said of Bond. "When he's not, finding different ways to create some of those [big plays] to offset some of the things we don't get when he's there. Optimistic that he'll be able to go Saturday. Time always tells especially with the injury he's got."
If Bond is unable to play, the Longhorns will continue to lean on Matthew Golden, who had his best game of the season in the SEC Championship. He finished with eight catches for 162 yards, both season-high marks. He also leads the team with eight receiving touchdowns this year.
