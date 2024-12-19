Texas Longhorns Ticket Prices Dip For CFP First Round vs. Clemson Tigers
The Texas Longhorns will be among the first teams to host a College Football Playoff game on campus, with their first-round matchup against the Clemson Tigers set for a 3 p.m. CT kickoff on Saturday.
One might expect ticket prices to be through the roof for such an occasion, but that's actually not quite the case.
At the time of writing, the cheapest available ticket for Saturday's game are just $84, according to StubHub. That tickets is in section 108, row 54, so it'll be pretty high up in DKR, but it's hard to argue with a price like that.
On the other side of the coin, there are some truly astronomical ticket prices out there. Some StubHub listings for the club level go upwards of $1,700 for one ticket, so anyone looking for the luxury experience will have to pay up.
As hard as it is to believe with how successful both teams have been, this is the first-ever meeting between the Longhorns and Tigers. Texas is 6-1 at DKR this season, while Clemson is 4-0 in true road games, though DKR will provide an atmosphere that it hasn't faced this season.
The winner of this game will advance to the CFP quarterfinals, facing the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on New Year's Day. Of course, the Longhorns just played their previous game in Atlanta, a heart-breaking 22-19 overtime loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game.
