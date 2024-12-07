Texas Longhorns OT Kelvin Banks Jr. Out vs. Georgia Bulldogs
ATLANTA -- The Texas Longhorns will be without one of their best players for Saturday's SEC Championship against the Georgia Bulldogs.
Kelvin Banks Jr. participated in early pregame warmups but was not wearing a helmet or pads when the team took the field 30 minutes before kickoff. Trevor Goosby will persumably get the start in Banks' place against the Bulldogs.
Banks Jr., who was listed as a game-time decision on the final student-athlete availability report, was listed as questionable throughout the week. He was wearing a heavy wrap and brace on his left ankle during pregame warmups and was jogging on it without much of a limp. However, it appears the pain is enough to force him out against the Bulldogs.
Banks Jr. suffered the injury during the first quarter in the win over the Texas A&M Aggies on Nov. 30 before Goobsy stepped in.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said he was proud of Goosby for the way he played against the Aggies.
"I was really proud of him," Sarkisian said. "His first time playing in real football in obviously a very difficult environment. Played over 70 snaps in that game, I think 71 snaps. Really had one procedural penalty, and no other penalties beyond that. I thought he showed great poise and composure. The moment didn't seem too big for him. I thought he played a physical brand of football. I think it's definitely something that he can build upon for his future."
