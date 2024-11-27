Texas Longhorns Remain Idle in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Longhorns Country

The Texas Longhorns are still among the country's best in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

Texas Longhorns linebacker Colin Simmons (11) celebrate a quarterback sack with his teammates in the fourth quarter of the Texas Longhorns' game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Nov. 23, 2024.
Texas Longhorns linebacker Colin Simmons (11) celebrate a quarterback sack with his teammates in the fourth quarter of the Texas Longhorns' game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Nov. 23, 2024. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns aren't moving anywhere in the latest release of the College Football Playoff rankings.

Texas remains at No. 3 ahead of Saturday's rivalry rematch against the Texas A&M Aggies, who dropped five spots to No. 20.

Here's the Top 25:

No. 1 - Oregon Ducks

No. 2 - Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 3 - Texas Longhorns

No. 4 - Penn State Nittany Lions

No. 5 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 6 - Miami Hurricanes

No. 7 - Georgia Bulldogs

No. 8 - Tennessee Volunteers

No. 9 - SMU Mustangs

No. 10 - Indiana Hoosiers

No. 11 - Boise State Broncos

No. 12 - Clemson Tigers

No. 13 - Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 14 - Ole Miss Rebels

No. 15 - South Carolina Gamecocks

No. 16 - Arizona State Sun Devils

No. 17 - Tulane Green Wave

No. 18 - Iowa State Cyclones

No. 19 - BYU Cougars

No. 20 - Texas A&M Aggies

No. 21 - Missouri Tigers

No. 22 - UNLV Runnin' Rebels

No. 23 - Illinois Fighting Illini

No. 24 - Kansas State Wildcats

No. 25 - Colorado Buffaloes

The Longhorns have a good chance at making it to the CFP regardless of what happens against Texas A&M, but it's become clear that Saturday's matchup means more than just a CFP and SEC title berth. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is fully embracing the importance of the rivalry but made it clear Monday that his team needs to stay focused on executing once the emotions of the opening kickoff have faded.

"I definitely acknowledge it, and rivalries are great because of the build-up, right, and because of the excitement and all that. But at the end of the day, winning football games comes down to execution, comes down to playing with the right physicality, comes down to how you play in the critical moments, the special situations, as they present themselves, and I think you perform well in those situations through really good preparation," Sarkisian said. "So as much as we'll acknowledge the rivalry, as much as we'll acknowledge trying to play to get ourselves an SEC Championship game, we're going to come right back to today and do we need to do today to put forth a positive performance, and that's not new for us."

Texas and Texas A&M will kick off from Kyle Field at 6:30 p.m. CT.

