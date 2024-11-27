Texas Longhorns Remain Idle in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns aren't moving anywhere in the latest release of the College Football Playoff rankings.
Texas remains at No. 3 ahead of Saturday's rivalry rematch against the Texas A&M Aggies, who dropped five spots to No. 20.
Here's the Top 25:
No. 1 - Oregon Ducks
No. 2 - Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 3 - Texas Longhorns
No. 4 - Penn State Nittany Lions
No. 5 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 6 - Miami Hurricanes
No. 7 - Georgia Bulldogs
No. 8 - Tennessee Volunteers
No. 9 - SMU Mustangs
No. 10 - Indiana Hoosiers
No. 11 - Boise State Broncos
No. 12 - Clemson Tigers
No. 13 - Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 14 - Ole Miss Rebels
No. 15 - South Carolina Gamecocks
No. 16 - Arizona State Sun Devils
No. 17 - Tulane Green Wave
No. 18 - Iowa State Cyclones
No. 19 - BYU Cougars
No. 20 - Texas A&M Aggies
No. 21 - Missouri Tigers
No. 22 - UNLV Runnin' Rebels
No. 23 - Illinois Fighting Illini
No. 24 - Kansas State Wildcats
No. 25 - Colorado Buffaloes
The Longhorns have a good chance at making it to the CFP regardless of what happens against Texas A&M, but it's become clear that Saturday's matchup means more than just a CFP and SEC title berth. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is fully embracing the importance of the rivalry but made it clear Monday that his team needs to stay focused on executing once the emotions of the opening kickoff have faded.
"I definitely acknowledge it, and rivalries are great because of the build-up, right, and because of the excitement and all that. But at the end of the day, winning football games comes down to execution, comes down to playing with the right physicality, comes down to how you play in the critical moments, the special situations, as they present themselves, and I think you perform well in those situations through really good preparation," Sarkisian said. "So as much as we'll acknowledge the rivalry, as much as we'll acknowledge trying to play to get ourselves an SEC Championship game, we're going to come right back to today and do we need to do today to put forth a positive performance, and that's not new for us."
Texas and Texas A&M will kick off from Kyle Field at 6:30 p.m. CT.
