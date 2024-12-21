Texas Longhorns vs. Clemson Tigers: CFP Live In-Game Updates
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are gearing up for their first-ever home game in the College Football Playoff on Saturday against the Clemson Tigers.
No. 5 Texas and No. 12 Clemson will play for the right to advance to the quarterfinals to face Arizona State on New Year's Day at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. This marks the first meeting all-time between the two orange programs.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said that there's a "bonus" with being able to play in the first round instead of getting a bye.
"This is one of the bonuses of playing in the first round, but yet having a home game, so we get another opportunity at DKR," he said. "School is just going to be wrapping up, looking forward to a great environment. Like I said yesterday, appreciate all of Longhorn nation their support in Atlanta yesterday, but we're going to need 105,000 strong a week from Saturday, 3 o'clock against Clemson, inaugural College Football Playoff game. And in round one, that's the beauty of this new format that you get a home game. And so we're looking forward to seeing everybody there as we build towards it and appreciate all that they do to support us."
He also delivered some major praise for Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik.
"Big fan of Cade," Sarkisian said. "We recruited him hard. Obviously a local kid. I thought he really possesses a great deal of competitive spirit, and you can see that when he was in high school at Weslake. He's a winner. He's going to do what it takes."
Texas and Clemson will kick off from DKR at 3 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast live on TNT
Follow along below for live updates and highlights of the game:
***
