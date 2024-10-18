Texas Longhorns Legend Colt McCoy 'So Happy' For Lone Star Showdown Return
The Texas Longhorns are in the midst of their SEC schedule and there are plenty of important games still left, but none can compare to the Lone Star Showdown on the last week of the season against the Texas A&M Aggies.
A matchup that hasn't occurred since Nov. 24th, 2011. Kyle Field will be a playoff-type atmosphere for the Aggies in a game that will ensure bragging rights heading into next year.
Texas legend and former quarterback Colt McCoy just might be one of the most excited for this rivalry coming back. In his four years at Texas, the Longhorns had a 2-2 record against the Aggies, but McCoy got the last laugh winning his senior year 49-39 and throwing 304 yards and four touchdowns.
"This game, all of my childhood was watching this game on the Friday after Thanksgiving," McCoy said on the Always College Football podcast with Greg McElroy. "I had family members that went to A&M and I didn't know where I was going to go. I remember that game was what you watched. That's what you did on Thanksgiving."
Some Texas fans would argue that the Red River Showdown against the Oklahoma Sooners can be coined as the biggest rival to Texas, but McCoy thinks differently.
"Oklahoma is its own deal. It's played in the Cotton Bowl. It's halfway in between Norman and Austin. It's the tradition split down the middle. Walking through the same tunnel," McCoy said. "Texas-Texas A&M is a state rivalry. That is the game. Everyone in Texas tuned in and you know it's around Thanksgiving. So to bring that game back, holy cow."
Historically, the Longhorns have the edge in the game. Texas has a winning record of 76-37-5 against the Aggies. But currently, both teams have played amazing to start the season and both sit at one and two of the SEC standings as of Friday.
Texas is obviously better talent-wise, but will Kyle Field help Texas A&M pull some magic in the first game back?
"I've lost at Kyle Field before and I think that's one of the coolest places in college football to play," McCoy said. "I'm not afraid to say that. It's a great environment. Fans are loud and you can't hear."
This reunion will be one for the history books.
The game is set for Saturday, Nov. 30th with the time of kickoff still TBD.