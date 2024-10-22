Texas Longhorns Legend Vince Young Set to Join SEC Royalty
AUSTIN -- Despite never actually playing in the conference, Texas Longhorns legend Vince Young is set to officially be a part of SEC royalty.
The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday that Young has been selected as a member of the 2024 SEC Football Legends Class. The 16-man class -- which includes one former player from each team currently in the conference -- will be honored during events at the SEC Football Championship Game in Atlanta this December.
Here's the complete 2024 SEC Football Legends Class:
Alabama – Barrett Jones, Offensive Lineman, 2009-12
Arkansas – Ken Hamlin, Free Safety, 2000-02
Auburn – Marcus McNeill, Offensive Tackle, 2002-2005
Florida – Rex Grossman, Quarterback, 2000-02
Georgia – Terrence Edwards, Receiver, 1999-2002
Kentucky – Dicky Lyons Sr., Tailback/Receiver/All-Purpose, 1966-68
LSU – Andrew Whitworth, Offensive Tackle, 2002-05
Ole Miss – Dexter McCluster, Running Back, 2006-09
Mississippi State – Fletcher Cox, Defensive Lineman, 2009-11
Missouri – Chase Daniel, Quarterback, 2005-08
Oklahoma – Barry Switzer, Head Coach, 1973-88
South Carolina – Corey Miller, Defensive End, 1987-90
Tennessee – Eric Berry, Defensive Back, 2007-09
Texas – Vince Young, Quarterback, 2002-05
Texas A&M – Luke Joeckel, Offensive Tackle, 2010-12
Vanderbilt – Ricky Anderson, Punter/Kicker, 1981-84
Young played three seasons in Austin under legendary Texas coach Mack Brown, leading the Longhorns to an all-time memorable win in the BCS National Championship against USC to end the 2005 season. He was then selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans. Young set multiple program records at Texas and is just one of six Longhorns to have his football jersey number retired.
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers told Texas Longhorns on SI in August that Young remains involved with the program and has been a mentor for him and Arch Manning.
"He definitely knows what it looks like to win a national championship, and he's got that under his belt, so just kind of hearing what he's got to say," Ewers told Texas Longhorns on SI. "And how he took his situation from day to day, and kind of went about his business is always good to hear. But he's also just been always super, super encouraging to me andArch (Manning),and he's a good guy to have around the facility. He's just that guy that always has good juice and positive vibes, so he's always good to be around."
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Michael Taaffe Flipping Texas Loss to Georgia into Opportunity
MORE: Texas vs. Vanderbilt Kick-Off Time Set: How to Watch & Betting Odds
MORE: Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Debunks False Rumors of Opting Out
MORE: Matthew McConaughey Calls Out Texas Longhorns Fans For 'Bottle Bombing' vs. Georgia