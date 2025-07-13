Former Texas Longhorn Makes History at Wimbledon
It's been nearly 45 years since the Texas Longhorns had one of their past student athletes win at a Grand Slam event, but that drought ended this weekend at Wimbledon.
Lloyd Glasspool won the Wimbledon men's doubles championship with his partner Julian Cash this weekend. He was the first Longhorn to win that title since Wilmer Allison in 1930, the first to win a title in a Grand Slam since the duo of Steve Denton and Kevin Curren did so in the 1982 U.S. Open.
The duo has spent less than one full calendar year together and have now won one of tennis's most prestigious events. They defeated David Pel and Rinky Hijikata in straight sets (6-2, 7-6).
A Lifetime of Training For No Celebration
Glasspool, who spent four seasons at the Forty Acres, was destined to do great things from the moment he stepped on campus. From 2012 to 2015, he amassed a record of 62-33 in doubles play and 81-42 in singles competition.
During his time on campus, Glasspool won an NCAA Championship, winning the doubles competition with his partner Søren Hess-Olesen in 2015. He also racked up numerous awards, such as ITA All-American for doubles in 2014 and 2015 and for singles in 2015. He was the Big 12 regular season champion in 2013 and was named All-Big 12 Singles in 2013, 2014, and 2015.
Glasspool made headlines after his win at Wimbledon. While most who just clinched a win at one of tennis's premier events would be celebrating, Lloyd walked straight to the net to shake his opponent's hands.
"My celebration is no celebration. It's a little flip on the norm. It stems from when I used to play with Harri Heliovaara - the winner here last year - because he was known for his massive celebrations. I always felt I've got to be the opposite otherwise it's just too much and it's just stuck with me. I kind of like it - I'll keep it going," he said.
The duo were the first British pair to win the men's doubles championship at a Grand Slam since Pat Hughes and Raymond Tuckey did so in 1936. Playing in the finals alone, they were the first British duo to do so since 1960, and now they find themselves in rare company.
"When you say it, it sounds incredible. I didn't think too much about it, we will never forget this day for all our lives.".