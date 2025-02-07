Texas Longhorns' Star Sophomore Madison Booker Reaches Career Milestone
AUSTIN - Texas Longhorns' sophomore guard Madison Booker has done what takes many college basketball players more than two years to do, score 1,000 points. In the Longhorns' win over Vanderbilt, she surpassed that milestone, scoring 20.
Booker has done more than score for the Longhorns this year, as she has improved all aspects of her game, but has still remained Texas' best scorer. In her freshman season, she ran the point after then-junior point guard Rori Harmon tore her ACL, leading Texas to the Elite Eight. Harmon, who has been a four-year starter at Texas reached the milestone earlier this season.
As a freshman, she averaged 16.5 points per game, five rebounds and five assists. This year, she is averaging 16.2 points per game and 6.4 rebounds. She has also significantly improved her defensive game which has helped contribute to her offense.
In 2024, she became the first freshman to win Big 12 Player of the Year and also snagged the Big 12 Freshman of the Year award. She was named an AP Second Team All-American and was the only Longhorn to make the list. She won the Cheryl Miller Award for best small forward and set the program record for assists as a freshman with 185.
This season she has played alongside Harmon to lead Texas to a 23-2 overall record and started every game. As a freshman, she started in all 37 games. She has a career-high of 28 points, which she scored earlier this season in Texas' dominant win over Maryland.
Midway through SEC play, Booker and the Longhorns have dropped just one game to South Carolina, who they will face next as the No. 2 Gamecocks come to Austin on Sunday.
