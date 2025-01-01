Texas Longhorns CB Heads to Locker Room After Injury
The Texas Longhorns had some notable injuries pile up in the third quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils in Wednesday's College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Peach Bowl.
After Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. and safety Michael Taaffe both went down with injuries before returning, cornerback Malik Muhammad also went down on the turf. He didn't return right away and instead headed back to the locker room. It's unclear what injury he was dealing with.
Muhammad eventually returned in the fourth quarter before giving up a 42-yard touchdown to receiver Malik McClain on 4th and 4 that allowed Arizona State to cut the lead to 24-16 following the ensuing two-point conversion.
Muhammad came up with a big pass breakup in the end zone on third down at the end of the first half that forced the Sun Devils to kick a field goal, which the Longhorns blocked. He exited with two total tackles and the PBU.
Headed into the Peach Bowl, Muhammad had posted 31 total tackles (28 solo) and six pass breakups this season. Last year as a freshman, he had 32 total tackles, four pass breakups and an interception along with a return touchdown off a blocked punt.
Prior to the start of the season, Muhammad told the media that he's feeling confident with himself and his teammates headed into his sophomore year.
"We got a great coach, Terry Joseph. Me and Jahdae (Barron) are like two savvy players. We just know how to play with each other, how to piggyback off each other, how to play with the safeties, how to communicate with the linebackers, and just play together as a whole. ... Just being a great teammate, chatting with the whole team, communicating with the whole defense, communicating with the coaches. ... Definitely [being more vocal]. Just trying to bring the other guys along, like the younger guys, the freshmen, try to bring them along and show them what I know."
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Quinn Ewers Receives Multi-Million Dollar Offer to Enter Transfer Portal - REPORT
MORE: Arch Manning Responds to Sam Leavitt's Comments on Quinn Ewers
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Loves Arizona State's Cam Skattebo: 'Heck of a Player!'
MORE: Jahdae Barron Still Close With One Former Longhorn at Arizona State: 'That's My Brother!'
MORE: Former Texas Longhorns WR Johntay Cook II Takes Shot at Quinn Ewers