Texas Longhorns Move Past Ohio State Buckeyes in AP Poll
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have risen in the AP Poll after taking down the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station Saturday night.
Texas moved up one spot to No. 2 after beating Texas A&M, 17-7. The Ohio State Buckeyes were upset at home by the Michigan Wolverines earlier in the day, paving the way for the Longhorns to jump up right behind the No. 1 Oregon Ducks.
Here's the Top 10:
No. 1 - Oregon Ducks
No. 2 - Texas Longhorns
No. 3 - Penn State Nittany Lions
No. 4 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 5 - Georgia Bulldogs
No. 6 - Tennessee Volunteers
No. 7 - Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 8 - SMU Mustangs
No. 9 - Indiana Hoosiers
No. 10 - Boise State Broncos
The AP Poll no longer has the impact it once did with the College Football Playoff, but the rankings still allow fans to get an early look at how the CFP committee might place the teams when the weekly rankings are released Tuesday.
Texas will now take on Georgia in the SEC Championship Saturday in Atlanta. The Longhorns will look to avenge ther 30-15 loss to the Bulldogs in Austin on Oct. 19.
"We knew when we had the slip up earlier in the season that we'd have to win out to get back to a championship game and earn that right," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the win. "And we're playing a heck of an opponent. We all know Georgia's a great team, and we're gonna prepare really well to try to come out on top."
