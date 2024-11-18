Texas Longhorns Rank As ESPN Favorites to Win National Title
The No. 3 Texas Longhorns are coming off of a tough 20-10 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville on Saturday.
The game was never truly in doubt, but it was not the dominant result that many Texas fans were hoping to see out of their team following their blowout of Florida.
As a result, the noise surrounding Texas' legitimacy as a top-three College Football Playoff team from rival media and social media detractors has only grown.
"They haven't played anybody," being the consistent critique.
Obviously, the Longhorns don't care about that noise. They are in control of their own destiny for both the SEC Championship and the CFP. Win out, and they are in.
"Honestly, I don't pay attention to that stuff," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said last week. "All I know is, we play the teams that are in front of us, and they're good. So I don't know if people don't think they're good or not. That's not for me to decide. We just try to play the best football that we can."
Either way, until they hoist the SEC Championship trophy, those detractors are not going to go away.
That said, the Longhorns do have one thing working in their favor - ESPN.
According to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), which is a computer-generated model of team strength, and a predictor of a team's future performance, the Longhorns are the odds-on favorites to win the national championship.
In its most updated rankings, the FPI has Texas with a 93.2 percent chance to make the playoff, a 32.3 percent chance to make the final, and a 19.8 percent chance to win it. They are followed by Ohio State at No. 2, who is predicted to have a 94.3 percent chance to make the playoff, a 29.3 percent chance to make the title game, and a 16.3 percent chance to win it.
However, ESPN also favors Texas in another factor - its overall resumé.
Though many see Texas' 38th-ranked strength of schedule as a major flaw in its CFP claim, ESPN disagrees, ranking the Horns with the country's fifth-best overall resumé behind Oregon, Georgia, Ohio State, and Penn State.
In fact, their strength of schedule ranking is higher than that of the nation's No. 1 team, Oregon, and is substantially higher than that of other playoff contenders such as Indiana, BYU, Miami, Notre Dame, SMU, Boise State, and Colorado.
The Horns remaining strength of schedule also ranks No. in the country, and they rank No. 4 in game control and No. 5 in average win probability.
Of course, computers do not predict the outcome of what happens on the field, and the Longhorns will have to take care of business to get where they want to go.
That will start this Saturday in Austin at 11 am against the Kentucky Wildcats.
You can see the full ESPN FPI Top 25 below:
- Texas
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Notre Dame
- Georgia
- Ole Miss
- Penn State
- Oregon
- Tennessee
- Miami
- Indiana
- Clemson
- South Carolina
- Texas A&M
- SMU
- USC
- Louisville
- Tulane
- LSU
- Colorado
- Boise State
- Iowa
- Iowa State
- Missouri
- Kansas State
