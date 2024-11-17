Jahdae Barron Gets Honest About Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron was the star of Saturday's 20-10 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville, but despite an up-and-down day, quarterback Quinn Ewers deserves a ton of credit for how he closed things out.
Ewers didn't replicate the five-touchdown performance he had in the win over Florida a week prior, but ultimately kept the offense moving when it mattered most. He finished 20 of 32 passing for a season-low 176 yards, two touchdowns and no picks. On 4th and 2 with 2:15 to play, he kept the ball on a zone read and rushed for three yards to pick up the first down and seal the win.
Barron recognized that Ewers has a flurry of critics -- a natural way of life when you're the QB at Texas -- but made sure to emphasize the love he has for Ewers while praising him for closing the game out on that fourth-down run. Barron congratulated Ewers with a hug in the huddle after that play.
“He has a lot of haters, he has a lot of love," Barron said, per Brian Davis of A to Z Sports. "But I love that dude all the way to the fullest. That’s a warrior move.”
While Ewers has had his highs and lows this season, it seems that many Texas fans have quickly forgotten his importance in getting the program back to championship relevancy.
Was he perfect against Arkansas? Far from it. His pocket presence could have been better against the Razorback pass rush, as he was sacked twice on plays where he was unable to get a throwaway or slip out for a scramble. He also missed some routine throws and was unable to connect on deep passes.
However, his ability to orchestrate the offense on the team's final scoring drive was the difference in the game. He found Matthew Golden for a one-yard touchdown toward the pylon on a perfect pass that gave Texas some much-needed breathing room on the scoreboard.
"Thought he played pretty efficiently," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said. "They were going to play it in a manner, in a style, where they were going to try to keep the ball in front of them and make us work the ball down the field. ... And what a play for him there on the fourth down to kind of seal the game. So I was proud of him for that."
Ewers and the Longhorns will head back to Austin to host the Kentucky Wildcats next Saturday.
