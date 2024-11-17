SEC Nation Set to Visit Austin for The First Time
AUSTIN -- For the first time in the show's run time, SEC Nation is coming to the 40 Acres.
Following the likes of Big Noon Kickoff and College GameDay, SEC Nation goes live from a different Southeastern Conferece campus every weekend since 2014, creating a tailgating-type environment for the weekly college football preview.
Texas Longhorns fans recently got to see College GameDay in the Forty Acres, with fans heading to the event before sunrise in the Georgia game morning.
Now, fans will get to experience SEC Nation's first trip to Austin when the Horns face Kentucky next Saturday.
The show is hosted by Laura Rutledge, Tim Tebow, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Paul Finebaum and is broadcasted on SEC Network.
The No. 3 Longhorns are the favorites to win against unranked Kentucky, but the Wildcats will be looking for an upset.
The 11th season of the show kicked off in Gainesville, Fla. on Aug. 31 and will be live in Austin for Week 13 starting at 9 a.m. central time.
It's unlikely other programs, like ESPN or Fox Sports, will be joining SEC Nation in Austin with top-ranked matchups taking place across the country like No. 5 Indiana at No. 2 Ohio State or No. 16 Army at No. 8 Notre Dame. Nonetheless, Texas fans will get a first-time experience to show some prominent SEC broadcast names what the Longhorn nation has to offer.
Saturday's matchup will be Texas' last home game of the season and last game before the matchup against Texas A&M in College Station, one that will surely bring attention to the Lone Star State.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns In For Major Challenge With Arkansas QB Taylen Green
MORE: Steve Sarkisian Gives Praise to Young Texas Longhorns Players
MORE: 4-Star CB Graceson Littleton Commits to Texas Longhorns
MORE: Steve Sarkisian Has Blunt Message For Texas Longhorns Schedule Detractors
MORE: Texas Longhorns List Two Players as Doubtful vs. Arkansas Razorbacks