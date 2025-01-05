Rules Expert Weighs In on Texas Longhorns' Michael Taaffe's Targeting No Call
It is a new year, and with it, new things will come. But some things just never change and that especially applies to college football, where the targeting rule is the gift that just keeps on giving. Or, rather the enforcement of it - or lack thereof - leaves many a lot to be desired.
In the aftermath of Texas's 39-31 double overtime over Arizona State in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal, the Longhorns now find themselves in the center of the latest controversial targeting decision.
As during the fourth quarter, with just under two minutes remaining a hit delivered by Longhorns safety Michael Taaffe on Sun Devils receiver Malquon Stovall saw the two players bump helmets as he was going to the ground.
This prompted the officials in the booth to start a review for targeting. However, despite the helmet-to-helmet contact, the replay officials decided against enforcing a targeting penalty, thus sparking controversy. This has now led to former longtime NFL referee and now-turned CBS Sports rules analyst, Gene Steratore to weigh in.
"My phone has been burning up all morning. Yes, this should have been a flag for targeting in Texas vs. Arizona State. It meets all of the criteria of targeting (Rule 9-1-4)," Steratore wrote on Twitter.
Of course, if this targeting was called not only would Taaffe have been ejected from the game and then forced to sit out the second half of the next game. It also would have meant the Sun Devils wouldn't have been forced to punt on fourth down, as the penalty would've given them a first down.
This by itself is consequential enough to suggest that the missed call did have an impact on the game. However, even if the targeting was called, and Arizona State advanced the ball into field goal range, as Texas fans learned a game-winning field goal is never guaranteed.
Yet, even with the no call on targeting going the way of the Longhorns, the game still went to double overtime before Texas finally emerged victorious thanks to a 25-yard touchdown pass to Gunnar Helm followed by an Andrew Mukuba game-ending interception.
Nevertheless, the Longhorns have turned the page on preparations for the upcoming Cotton Bowl where they'll face the Ohio State Buckeyes. Kickoff inside AT&T Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday, January 10.
