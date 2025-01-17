Way-Too-Early 2025 Texas Longhorns Projected Offensive Depth Chart
The Texas Longhorns offense will look a lot different next season. With a new starting quarterback set to be under center in Arch Manning the talk of a "new era" seems fitting as the Longhorns will have the tall task of replacing its top four receivers, and four of their five starting offensive linemen from last season.
So with that much turnover what will the Texas offense look like in 2025? Well, check out our way-too-early projected depth chart for next fall.
QB: Arch Manning
There is little doubt as to who the new "sheriff" in town is in Austin. He has waited behind Quinn Ewers for two years, and will now assume the reins of the Texas offense. While sitting behind him in the shadows will be Trey Owens and KJ Lacey.
RB: C.J. Baxter
This is one of the biggest "what-if" positions for the Longhorns when thinking back on last season. How would a healthy Baxter have potentially changed things for Texas in the running game at different points this season? Do they find more success versus Georgia and Ohio State on the ground?
While the answer won't ever truly be known, the former five-star prospect is expected to return from his knee injury this offseason and will reclaim his spot as the top running back.
However, even while the Longhorns' running game may have missed a step or two without Baxter in 2024. There was the added value of his younger teammates like Quintrevion Wisner and Jerrick Gibson receiving more carries and experience that will undoubtedly help build depth in the room.
X-WR: Ryan Wingo
Wingo will get his chance in the spotlight after playing alongside Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond at receiver. With Golden and Bond off to the NFL, Wingo will step into the starting X-receiver role within the Longhorns offense.
At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds he already possessed the frame coming out of high school. But now he boasts experience, having played in all 16 games as a true freshman.
As has often been the case within the Sarkisian offense, receivers aren't just pegged into one role. So while Wingo is slotted here as the starting X-receiver, he will likely move around. Which will give other options like a DeAndre Moore, or a possible transfer portal addition to platoon in this role.
Z-WR: Kaliq Lockett
Again, this position could have a new name in the boldface font come the spring or even before fall camp. However, for now, we'll pencil in one of Texas's two incoming blue-chip receiver prospects to start right away.
With the five-star, Kaliq Lockett being an immediate plug-and-play option at the Z-receiver position. At 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds he already possesses the frame and speed as evidenced by his impressive track times in high school.
Lockett could end up being one of two true freshman receivers who Texas relies on early next season. Jaime Ffrench, the former four-star prospect is another potential plug-and-play option for the Longhorns.
Slot: DeAndre Moore
Interchangeability among the receivers has been an asset for Texas under Sarkisian. This is why it makes it hard to pinpoint exactly how all three of these receivers will line up come next fall. But given that he is the most experienced returning wide-out for the Longhorns, Moore will certainly fit in somewhere among the starting three.
He, like Wingo, will step more into the spotlight this coming season after having the luxury of playing alongside Golden, Bond, and Bolden.
TE: Amari Niblack
Another possible position that sees a portal addition before the spring or fall. Currently, the Longhorns will have Amari Niblack and Juan Davis returning on scholarship. In addition to two incoming freshmen, Emaree Winston and Nick Townsend.
LT: Trevor Goosby
Thanks to injuries upfront with both Kelvin Banks and Cam Williams missing time this past season, the Longhorns have already seen a preview of what things will look like without them in the lineup. Trevor Goosby was the bright light from the loss of Banks and Williams during their times on the sidelines this fall.
The former three-star recruit played well for the Longhorns when called upon at both the offensive tackle positions. However, given his experience, we believe he will fully settle in as the blindside protector for Arch Manning next season. Behind him will likely be Malik Agbo, the rising junior.
LG: Neto Umeozulu
Filling the open spot left by Hayden Connor will be Neto Umeozulu. The rising junior saw action in five games for the Longhorns this past season. His most recent action came against the Ohio State Buckeyes, where Texas was plagued with multiple injuries to their starting offensive line during the game.
C: Cole Hutson
Hutson, the rising senior, has been the utility offensive lineman for Texas over the years. He has seen snaps at just about every position along the front five. However, now with the departure of Jake Majors, he is projected to become a starter upfront for the Longhorns at center.
RG: Devon Campbell
The lone returning starter from this past season's offensive line for the Longhorns will once again slot himself at right guard. However, given his experience, he could flip over to left guard if Texas feels they could use his experience over on the blindside of Manning.
Yet, for now, it seems most likely that Campbell will stay on the right, where he has played his whole career in the burnt orange and white so far.
RT: Brandon Baker
With Goosby manning the left, we project that Brandon Baker, the true freshman from this past season will take over at right tackle. The former four-star offensive tackle in the 247Sports talent composite was rated the No. 3 offensive tackle in the 2024 class and will get his chance to assert himself as a starter in Austin.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
ADVERTISING
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Arch Manning Era Officially Under Way After Quinn Ewers Declares for NFL Draft
MORE: 'He Changed My Life': Jahdae Barron Delivers Heartfelt Message to Steve Sarkisian
MORE: NFL Draft Analyst Gives Texas QB Quinn Ewers Brutally Honest Advice
MORE: Texas Longhorns WR Matthew Golden's Reaction Speaks Volumes About Michael Taaffe
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Colin Simmons Appears to Announce His Return