Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Calls Out Officiating in SEC Championship
ATLANTA -- The Texas Longhorns headed into halftime of Saturday's SEC Championship against the Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta with a 6-3 lead, but multiple self-inflicted mistakes somewhat negated what was a strong first half by Texas on both sides of the ball.
The Longhorns finished the first half with eight penalties for 80 yards while Georgia had two for 19 yards. While many of these flags were correct calls, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian made it clear during his halftime interview with ESPN's Laura Rutledge that he wasn't pleased with how the first half was officiated.
“Well hopefully they call them for a holding one of these times too," Sarkisian said bluntly before heading back to the locker room.
The Longhorns were called for offensive holding three times in the first half.
Texas' offense out-gained Georgia 260 to 54 in the first half but only had two field goals to show for it due in large part to the flags. Longhorns receiver Isaiah Bond had an offensive pass interference and holding call on two separate drives that killed momentum and forced Texas to settle for field goals.
Texas also had points taken off the board due to penalty. Longhorns kicker Bert Auburn nailed a 37-yard field goal that would have given Texas a 9-3 lead, but a false start on Malik Agbo pushed the ball back. Auburn then had to attempt the field goal from 42 yards out, but hooked it left.
The Bulldogs will receive the second-half kickoff.
