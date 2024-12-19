Steve Sarkisian 'Totally Disagrees' With Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia NCAA Ruling
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian didn't mince his words when asked Thursday about his opinion on Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia being granted another year of eligibility by the NCAA after a court ruling.
Sarkisian played two years of junior college football at El Camino College before finishing his career at BYU. But unlike Pavia, his years at JUCO counted against him from an eligibility standpoint.
"I totally disagree with the NCAA's determination on this," Sarkisian said. "We chose to go to junior college football, and that's where we wanted to start and play our career. So I don't understand it at all. We're gonna have guys 28, 29 years old, playing college football. Like, what's the point, man? I don't get it. I don't understand it. I totally disagree with it."
The court ruled that the NCAA's JUCO eligibility rules violated antitrust laws. Pavia, who played his first two years at New Mexico Military Institute, now essentially won't have his JUCO seasons counted against him as he heads into his fourth campaign at the FBS level after two years at New Mexico State. He will be 24 by the time next season begins.
Sarkisian's comment might create an additional spark in a Commodores team that, led by Pavia, took the Longhorns to the brink in a 27-24 finish in Nashville on Oct. 26. Texas will host Vanderbilt on Nov. 1 next season.
Pavia finished the regular season 164 of 277 passing for 2,133 yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions. He led Vandy in rushing with 176 carries for 716 yards and six touchdowns. He burst onto the national scene after leading the Commordores to a program-defining 40-35 upset over then-No. 1 Alabama on Oct. 5.
In the loss to Texas, he went 16 of 29 passing for 143 yards, two touchdowns and two picks along with 16 carries for 67 yards and a score.
Vanderbilt will take on Georgia Tech in the Birmingham Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27.
