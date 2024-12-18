Steve Sarkisian Name Semifinalist For Coach of the Year Award
AUSTIN - For the second year in a row, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has been named a semifinalist for the George Munger College Coach of the Year Award by the Maxwell Football Club.
Over the past two seasons, Sarkisian has led Texas to a 23-4 record, including an 11-game win streak on the road. Through the past two years, he has gone into some of the toughest environments in college football and coached his team to dominant wins.
He has not only coached Texas into one of the best teams in college football but has also produced some of the best individual players in the sport. This year, he coached the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award winner in offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr, who became the first Longhorn to win the awards simultaneously. Sarkisian has also coached Jahdae Barron, who won the Thorpe Award.
As a team, Texas is one of the best defenses in the country and has only given up 300 yards once this season. The Longhorns are headed to the College Football Playoff for the second year in a row and second time in school history.
In four years, Sarkisian has taken Texas from being 5-7 to a national championship contender. He has had top recruiting classes, bringing the best players from around the country to Austin.
One of the premier coaches in college football, Sarkisian has built Texas from the ground up and transformed it into a winning program, having back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time since Mack Brown was the head coach.
These other coaches were named semifinalists alongside Sarkisian:
2024 George Munger Award semifinalists
Kenny Dillingham – Arizona State
Jeff Monken – Army
Spencer Danielson – Boise State
Kalani Sitake – BYU
Dabo Swinney – Clemson
Deion Sanders – Colorado
Kirby Smart – Georgia
Curt Cignetti – Indiana
Matt Campbell – Iowa State
Marcus Freeman – Notre Dame
Tim Albin – Ohio
Ryan Day – Ohio State
Dan Lanning – Oregon
James Franklin – Penn State
Rhett Lashlee – SMU
Shane Beamer – South Carolina
Josh Heupel – Tennessee
Finalists for the award will be announced on Dec 24, after the first round of the College Football Playoff and the winner will be announced on Jan. 9.
