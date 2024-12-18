Longhorns Country

Steve Sarkisian Name Semifinalist For Coach of the Year Award

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian has received the honor for the second consecutive year

Lindsey Plotkin

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian looks up into the roof of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the start of the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian looks up into the roof of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the start of the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. / Joshua l. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
AUSTIN - For the second year in a row, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has been named a semifinalist for the George Munger College Coach of the Year Award by the Maxwell Football Club.

Over the past two seasons, Sarkisian has led Texas to a 23-4 record, including an 11-game win streak on the road. Through the past two years, he has gone into some of the toughest environments in college football and coached his team to dominant wins.

He has not only coached Texas into one of the best teams in college football but has also produced some of the best individual players in the sport. This year, he coached the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award winner in offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr, who became the first Longhorn to win the awards simultaneously. Sarkisian has also coached Jahdae Barron, who won the Thorpe Award.

As a team, Texas is one of the best defenses in the country and has only given up 300 yards once this season. The Longhorns are headed to the College Football Playoff for the second year in a row and second time in school history.

In four years, Sarkisian has taken Texas from being 5-7 to a national championship contender. He has had top recruiting classes, bringing the best players from around the country to Austin.

One of the premier coaches in college football, Sarkisian has built Texas from the ground up and transformed it into a winning program, having back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time since Mack Brown was the head coach.

These other coaches were named semifinalists alongside Sarkisian:

2024 George Munger Award semifinalists

Kenny Dillingham – Arizona State

Jeff Monken – Army

Spencer Danielson – Boise State

Kalani Sitake – BYU

Dabo Swinney – Clemson

Deion Sanders – Colorado

Kirby Smart – Georgia

Curt Cignetti – Indiana

Matt Campbell – Iowa State

Marcus Freeman – Notre Dame

Tim Albin – Ohio

Ryan Day – Ohio State

Dan Lanning – Oregon

James Franklin – Penn State

Rhett Lashlee – SMU

Shane Beamer – South Carolina

Josh Heupel – Tennessee

Finalists for the award will be announced on Dec 24, after the first round of the College Football Playoff and the winner will be announced on Jan. 9.

Published
Lindsey Plotkin is a journalism major and sports media minor at the University of Texas at Austin. She is also a double coverage editor for the Daily Texan on the football and baseball beats, and a staff writer for Texas Longhorns On SI.

