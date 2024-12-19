Texas Longhorns Transfer Justice Finkley Visiting SEC Team
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns could be on the brink of losing yet another transfer to a conference foe.
Per reports from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Texas edge rusher Justice Finkley is visiting the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Thursday and Friday. If he commits to Hail State, Finkley would be the third Longhorn to sign with a SEC team, joining linebacker Derion Gullette (Mississippi State) and defensive lineman Aaron Bryant (Vanderbilt).
This report comes a few days after Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed that Finkley and defensive lineman Tiaoalii Savea would be at least two of the transfers that would remain with the team during the College Football Playoff. It doesn't appear that Finkley's visit with Mississippi State will impact this, but the trip to Starkville will come right as he's preparing to play in his second-career College Football Playoff game against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday. Finkley provides key depth on the edge, making his return a crucial one for Texas' championship hopes.
A product of Hewitt-Trussville in Trussville, Ala., Finkley was a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He received offers from programs like LSU, Georgia, Michigan, Alabama, Texas A&M, Oregon, Penn State and many more. During his three seasons with the Longhorns, he has posted 26 total tackles (10 solo), 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble. In the CFP loss to the Washington Huskies last season, Finkley finished with three tackles.
No. 5 Texas will host No. 12 Clemson in Austin on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CT.
